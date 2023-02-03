Non-teaching employees of BGSBU demand promotions, end to 'monopoly'

Srinagar, Feb 3: The non-teaching employees of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) have pitched for their promotion and asked the administration to end the "monopoly" of few officers in the varsity.
The non-teaching employees have become vocal for redressal of their demands amid the ongoing protests of the University teachers over delay in fulfillment of their demands, including removal of Dean Academic Affairs who has retired way back and has turned 70 years old.
After teachers, the non teaching employees of the university have accused the administration of adopting delaying tactics in processing their promotion files which they said was an anti-employee move by the varsity administration.
"We have approached varsity administration a number of times to resolve our issues but the administration has delayed the process and convinced us with mere assurances," the non-teaching employees said.
The non-teaching employees complained that after their hectic efforts, a recruitment cell was constituted in the university in 2021 to address the grievances of the non-teaching employees.
"A recruitment cell constituted by the competent authority recommended some cases but all such recommendations are yet to see the light of the day," the non-teaching employees have said in a memorandum submitted to the varsity administration.
"Our issues are delayed because of administrative hurdles and interference of officials who do not want the welfare of employees," it reads.
The non-teaching employees have accused the varsity of giving step-motherly treatment to them noting that the injustice faced by them was only creating economic uncertainty but mental and physiological agony among the employees.
"The overall situation being faced by the non-teaching employees will affect the growth, progress and the work culture of the University," the memorandum reads.
The employees have said in the memorandum that the University has relaxed rules for some officers and officials but on the other hand the promotion files of all non-teaching cadres were gathering dust.
"The rotation policy at all the levels in the University may please be followed in order to avoid monopoly regarding implementation of various policies, issues and decisions," the employees have demanded.
These non-teaching employees have sought strict implementation of the rules of the University for ordering promotion of the employees as already communicated by the office of Chancellor.
As already reported, the BGSBU teachers recently started their peaceful protests in the University to seek removal of in-charge Dean Academics, Prof Pervez Iqbal, who continues to hold the administrative position despite superannuating in 2018 at the age of 65 years.
The peaceful protest of the BGSBU professors continued even after the teachers were called to meet the varsity administration in connection with their demands last week. The talks failed to resolve the issue and teachers accused the administration of buying time.
The protesting teachers have also also demanded promotions under CAS which they said are pending for the last many years.
The Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Prof Akbar Masood when contacted said issues of all teaching and non-teaching employees will be addressed. "We are here for the welfare of all teaching and non-teaching employees. All the demands will be looked into," he said. He however again evaded direct response about the University's plan to remove the incumbent Dean Academic Affairs.