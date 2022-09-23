Noora Cardiac Care Centre equipped with latest facilities

Ultrasonography (HD-IVUS). Stent deployment performed under the guidance of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS),has higher possibility of optimal results even in the most complex lesions and better patient outcome in the long run. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) allows to visualize directly coronary artery and lesion directly from Inside out. This unique HD-IVUS view provides critical information of the arterial wall, its lumen and severity of stenosis IVUS can also characterize plaque composition and calcification. It helps to determine vessel size, stent expansion, wall apposition, minimal stent area, edge dissection,tissue prolapsed and stent restenosis. Above advantages are not possible with Conventional Angio-guided Coronary Angioplasty (PCI).IVUS guided procedures are more cost effective. IVUS guided PCI has lower chance of adverse cardiac events and lower stent failure rates on long term follow up.”

“Another technological advancement in Coronary treatment which add up to better patient outcomes in PTCA procedures is Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR). FFR is used in Cath lab to measure pressure difference across coronary artery stenosis.FFR is the most studied physiologic tool to assess significant Ischemic and decide whether to stent or not stent the lesion.”