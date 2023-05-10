Noora hospital organises high-end workshop

The National Neonatology Forum India in collaboration with Noora Hospital conducted a workshop at Noora Hospital on improving the skills of doctors and nurses involved in care of sick and premature newborns. In this workshop, national faculty from LHMC, VCMS Delhi and local faculty from Noora hospital, SKIMS and GMC Anantnag imparted hands-on training to more than 60 delegates (Doctors and nurses) from all the districts of Kashmir. Work stations included nutrition, Sepsis prevention, non-invasive ventilation, quality improvement techniques.

“Such kinds of workshops are important for improving the neonatal care,” said Dr. Ravi Sachan, faculty from VCMS Delhi.