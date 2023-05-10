Noora hospital organises high-end workshop

Srinagar, May 10: Noora Hospital Srinagar has been expanding its skillset and infrastructure for newborn care. In this regard a high-end workshop was conducted today, with names of repute participating.
The National Neonatology Forum India in collaboration with Noora Hospital conducted a workshop at Noora Hospital on improving the skills of doctors and nurses involved in care of sick and premature newborns. In this workshop, national faculty from LHMC, VCMS Delhi and local faculty from Noora hospital, SKIMS and GMC Anantnag imparted hands-on training to more than 60 delegates (Doctors and nurses) from all the districts of Kashmir. Work stations included nutrition, Sepsis prevention, non-invasive ventilation, quality improvement techniques.
“Such kinds of workshops are important for improving the neonatal care,” said Dr. Ravi Sachan, faculty from VCMS Delhi.
The Advanced NICU at Noora Hospital headed by Dr. Tanveer Bashir was established in 2019. “Till now we have successfully treated more than 700 newborns at our center. The smallest newborn to survive at our center till date is 630 grams and 26 weeks respectively,” said Dr. Tanveer Bashir, HOD NICU NOORA HOSPITAL.
Managing director of Noora Hospital in his statement said that the hospital was increasing the number of beds in NICU ward and equipping it with advanced equipment, making it “one of the biggest facilities for neonates in the private sector in J&K”.