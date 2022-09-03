North Campus KU observes Youm-e-Hussain (AS)

Srinagar: A day-long seminar and a ‘mushaira’ were held at North Campus of the University of Kashmir as part of observance of ‘Youm-e-Hussain (AS)’.
The events titled ‘Youm-e-Hussain (AS)-Lessons from events of Karbala’ were organised by the Seminar Committee.
Addressing the inaugural session in online mode, KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir highlighted the importance of such seminars for young and budding students to understand the essence of the message that Imam Hussain (AS) conveyed to the whole world through his noble actions and deeds.
Prof Hamidullah Marazi, Director, International Centre for Spiritual Studies at IUST Awantipora delivered the keynote address, detailing the historical and theological account of Karbala.
“The message of Imam Hussain (AS) is for the whole humankind and its importance is not limited to the Muslim world alone,” he said.
Prof Marazi emphasised the need to explore all literature available on Imam Hussain (AS) so that his universal message is understood by one and all.
In his welcome address, Director North Campus Prof Pervez Ahmed said: “It’s an honour for us to host this seminar on Imam Hussain (AS) who is a role model for the whole humankind and whose message of love, patience, endurance and strong faith can bring sinking boats ashore.”
He assured that more such programmes will be organised at North Campus.