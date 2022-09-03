North Campus KU observes Youm-e-Hussain (AS)

Srinagar: A day-long seminar and a ‘mushaira’ were held at North Campus of the University of Kashmir as part of observance of ‘Youm-e-Hussain (AS)’.

The events titled ‘Youm-e-Hussain (AS)-Lessons from events of Karbala’ were organised by the Seminar Committee.

Addressing the inaugural session in online mode, KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir highlighted the importance of such seminars for young and budding students to understand the essence of the message that Imam Hussain (AS) conveyed to the whole world through his noble actions and deeds.