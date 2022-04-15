North Kashmir: Sarpanch shot dead in Pattan

Srinagar, April 15: A Sarpanch was shot dead by militants in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
Official sources told news agency GNS that the gunmen fired upon Manzoor Ahmad son of Mohammad Sadiq at Goshbugh area of Pattan, leaving him critically injured.
He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
A police official while confirming the incident said that the entire area was cordoned off and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers.