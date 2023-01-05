North Kashmir transporters announce two-day strike from Monday

Srinagar, Jan 05: Transporters of all three districts of north Kashmir have decided to go on two-day strike from Monday demanding authorities to permit them to move ahead of Parimpora stand in Srinagar.

News agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported quoting transporters that SRTC buses are being allowed to move ahead to Batamaloo stand but they are not, which makes them as well as passengers suffer a lot.

They said at least eight SRTC buses are running on the same route which has become a problem for them.