North Kashmir youth killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar April 30: A 27-year-old man from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Saturday while his family appealed the J&K administration to help them in bringing back the body for last rites.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Muhammed Yunis Mir, son of Muhammad Saidullah Mir of Goigam Tehsil Kwarhama Tangmarg died in a road accident at Gizan in Saudi Arabia at around 03:30 am today when he was returning to his accomodation after offering Tahajjud prayers.
Mi, who was the sole bread earner of his family, was working as a coffee boy at a restaurant namely Alaman.
The family appealed the J&K administration to help them to airlift the body for the last prayers.