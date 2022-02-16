Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi reviews security scenario in Kashmir

"The Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen D P Pandey, General officer Commanding Chinar Corps, on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design," a defence spokesman said here.

He said the Army Commander had arrived here on Monday on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over the reins of Northern Command of the Army.

Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps and lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control, the spokesman said.

He said the Army Commander also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan, which will complete one year on February 25, 2022.