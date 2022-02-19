Northern Army Commander on maiden Ladakh visit

Leh, Feb 19: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Saturday reached Leh on his four-day maiden visit to the cold desert region after taking over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Udhampur-based command this month, a spokesman of the Army said.
He arrived at the Air Force Station, Leh, and was received by senior Army officers, including General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen AnindyaSengupta, the spokesman said.
Lt Gen Dwivedi took over as the GoC-in-C of the Northern Command on February 1.
He reviewed the security situation in Kashmir during a three-day tour from February 14 to 16.
The spokesman said that the Army commander was expected to visit forward areas in the entire Ladakh sector and receive a briefing from the officers on the ground.