Northern Army commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

"He appreciated the recent success in operations where the troops successfully eliminated some hardcore terrorists including Pakistani terrorists with minimal collateral damage and no loss of any civilian life. He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir," an army statement said.

On Friday, the Army Commander was briefed by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen D.P. Pandey at the Chinar Corps Headquarters on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design.