Northern Army Commander reviews security situation along LoC

Srinagar, June 17: Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Friday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
Culminating his three-day visit to the Kashmir valley, Lt Gen Dwivedi accompanied by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, visited the formations and units, wherein the local Commanders briefed him on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by militants, news agency GNS quoted a Defence spokesman saying.
“The Army Commander interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness,” the spokesman said.
While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, the spokesperson said that the Army Commander cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively. “The Army Commander also complimented all Government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly., " he added.