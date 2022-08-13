Northern Army commander reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir

Lt Gen Dwivedi was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla, an Army spokesperson said.

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation," the Army's Northern Command said in a tweet.

It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived here on Saturday, the Army spokesperson said.