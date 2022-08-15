Northern army commander visits Pargal army post, LoC

Rajouri, Aug 14: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited Pargal army post and Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. Army in an official statement said Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas in Rajouri and interacted with troops at Pargal post.
At the post, the northern army commander was briefed by GoC Romeo Force about operation resulting in neutralisation of two heavily armed terrorists three days ago.
In this encounter, that broke out during a Fidayeen strike by terrorists, an army JCO and three Riflemen lost their lives while two terrorists were killed.
Army said that Army Commander complimented the unit for their alertness and professionalism.
He also visited the forward locations on Line of Control and took stock of the security situation there.