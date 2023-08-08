Nostalgic Kashmir: Exhibition of rare photographs begins

The organisers of the exhibition, Showkat Rashied Wani, said that this is a rare opportunity for visitors to have a look into life in Kashmir over a century ago.

“The first day of the exhibition went well, and we are hopeful that in the coming days more people will come. These are hundreds of rare photographs and each with a unique story. This is the reason that I will keep the exhibition going for over 10 days so that more people can visit. Today people from multiple walks of life visited the place, including traders, friends, and academicians. In the coming days, I am hopeful that youngsters will visit, and this exhibition will give them a rare outlook on life in Kashmir,” Wani said.