Not against retrieval of govt land from grabbers but livelihood of people should not get affected: Mehooba Mufti

Srinagar, Feb 06: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the use of bulldozers have made Kashmir worse than Afghanistan.

Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Mehbooba, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), she said the anti-encroachment drive launched in Jammu & Kashmir is being used as a weapon to suppress the people.

She said they are not against the government's move to retrieve the land from land grabbers, but livelihood of people should not get affected.