Not against retrieval of govt land from grabbers but livelihood of people should not get affected: Mehooba Mufti

Srinagar, Feb 06: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the use of bulldozers have made Kashmir worse than Afghanistan.
Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Mehbooba, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), she said the anti-encroachment drive launched in Jammu & Kashmir is being used as a weapon to suppress the people.
She said they are not against the government's move to retrieve the land from land grabbers, but livelihood of people should not get affected.
Mehbooba also alleged that the drive is aimed at taking the shelters away from the people and the situation in Kashmir has been turned worse than Afghanistan.
While responding to a query, she said that the elections cannot be a solution to the Kashmir issue.
She said that the government is trying to divert the attention from the main issue of Statehood, restoration of Article 370 and other things. "We want a complete solution to Kashmir issue," she said.