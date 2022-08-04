Kashmir

Not formed for electoral exercise : Tarigami

CPI (M) leader Tarigami (C) flanked by Farooq Abdullah (R) and Mehbooba Mufti (L) during PAGD's press conference. [Representational Image]
CPI (M) leader Tarigami (C) flanked by Farooq Abdullah (R) and Mehbooba Mufti (L) during PAGD's press conference. [Representational Image]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Gulzar Bhat

Shopian :Senior CPI( M) leader and spokesperson of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ( PAGD) Muhamamd Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that the alliance was not formed for contesting the elections but to safeguard the special constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir.

"PAGD was not formed for any electoral exercise. On August 4, when rumour mills went overdrive about the Central dispensation doing away with the special position of Jammu and Kashmir, we came together and vowed to safeguard our special constitutional position", Tarigami told reporters in south Kashmir's Shopian town after addressing party workers.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com