Not in public interest to set at naught tendering process when contract is underway: HC

Dismissing a plea related to the allotment of a contract, a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said the writ courts must refrain from interfering in contractual matters involving technical issues that lie outside the domain of courts.

The bench observed that courts being a guardian of fundamental rights are duty bound to interfere when there is a clear-cut case of arbitrariness or mala fides or bias or irrationality being perpetuated.