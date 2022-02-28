Not only delimitation white paper also about Article 370, 35-A: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 28: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday said that the white paper issued by the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was not only about the delimitation process but also about the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A, which were unconstitutionally scrapped on August 5, 2019.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NC, Abdullah said that the abrogation of Article 370 was an assault on the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir as before the abrogation J&K had autonomous rights.
He said that there were job rights for the people of J&K while now anyone from outside J&K could get a job here.
The three-time chief minister said that without an assembly, there was no representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as there was only bureaucracy.
He also reached out to the leaders who have parted their ways with the party saying, “Forgive us if we have committed any mistake and stand united with the party.”
Replying to a question, Abdullah said that it was not his job to make those leaders understand who had some issues with the party.
“However, I want to appeal to them to forgive us and stand united with the party,” he said.
The NC president said that his job was to move forward and work for the welfare of the people.