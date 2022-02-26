Not opposed to delimitation but exercise being done unconstitutionally: PAGD

Srinagar, Feb 26: The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Saturday said that they were not against the delimitation process but the ongoing exercise in Jammu and Kashmir was “unconstitutional” as it was being done under the J&K Reorganisation Act which had been challenged in the Supreme Court.
The PAGD - comprising five mainstream political parties of J&K - met here at the residence of the amalgam's chief and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah to discuss the fallout of the draft recommendations of the Delimitation Commission.
PAGD spokesman Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami said all the constituents were present during the discussion held on various important issues including the draft proposals of the commission.
He said that they were not against the delimitation exercise as it was due in 2026.
But, the ongoing exercise is being done under the Reorganisation Act which is under challenge, he said.
“PAGD is steadfast in its stand that the present delimitation exercise is being done under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act which has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the constituent of the alliance. Our stand is that what happened on August 5 and 6, 2019 in the Parliament was unconstitutional,” Tarigami said.