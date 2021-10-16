Not possible to provide security to every 'soft target': IGP Kashmir

According to news agency GNS, the IGP made the remarks in the backdrop of recent civilian killings in Kashmir.

“Time and again I am saying there is no lapse on security front. Soft targets were attacked who were not provided security by us. It is not possible to provide security to every soft target and we have identified them (militants behind recent civilian killings). Two have been already neutralized and three others will be soon neutralized,” the IGP Kashmir said.

Over back-to-back encounters in Jammu and Kashmir lately and the politicians raising questions over the return of peace, the IGP said, “Politicians' job is to keep on saying ‘ulta pulta’. As a doctor knows how to treat, we are a professional force and I know how to handle it".

The top police officer of Kashmir claimed that two militants who were killed in the twin encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar on Friday were "part of the militant group which targeted teacher".

“We know Mehran fired from pistol and these two were also there. They were collaborators".

To a question about the ongoing operation at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the IGP said, “Late last night, Awantipora police received information that two militants are hiding there. A cordon was laid with army and CRPF. We provided them opportunity to surrender which they refused.”

He said the building where the militants were hiding is a concrete triple-story structure. “There was fire due to grenade throwing. The operation is going on. Debris is being searched. There was fresh firing just recently. Two militants are there and one of them is LeT commander Mushtaq Khandey and he is involved among others in the killing of two policemen at Bhagat Srinagar.”

The IGP said nine encounters have taken place in the valley October in which 11 militants have been killed, two from Srinagar city. "Two more will be killed soon,” he added.