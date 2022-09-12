Noted Islamic scholar from Shopian Mohd Shaban Bhat passes away

Srinagar, September 12: Noted Islamic scholar from south Kashmir's Shopian district Muhammad Shaban Bhat of passed away on Monday.
The Nimaz-e- Jinaza will be offered at central Hanfia Eidgah court road Shopian at 10 am today, news agency KNS reported. The deceased was the uncle of Secretary Labour and Employment Department Ajaz Ahmed Bhat and father of Ex Sales Tax Commissioner Showket Ahmed Bhat.
The deceased is known for his contribution in education in south Kashmir particularly Shopian district.