Noted Kashmiri writer Dr Aziz Hajini passes away

Hajini's son, Azhar Hajini, who is a broadcaster, confirmed his father's death in a Facebook post on Sunday. As per Azhar, Hajini breathed his last late last evening.

The deceased's Nimaz-e-Janaza was scheduled around 0930 hours this morning at Gindun Joggers Park near Police Station Rajbagh in Srinagar.

Hajini, born as Abdul Aziz Parray in north Kashmir's Bandipora, was appointed Secretary J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages in 2015. He has over twenty books in Kashmiri to his credit including poetry and criticism.

Hajini also taught Kashmiri as an Assistant Professor at the Centre of Sheikhul Alam Studies, University of Kashmiri till his retirement in the year 2019.