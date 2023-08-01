Noted lawyer Raja Tufail laid to rest in Delhi

Srinagar, Aug 1: Eminent lawyer Raja Tufail who passed away on Monday was buried at a graveyard in New Delhi on Tuesday.
As per his family members, Tufail was buried at a graveyard situated in Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
Members from both the Bench and the Bar paid their last tributes to the departed soul.
Justice Sidharth Mirdul, sitting Judge Delhi High Court, Sidharth Luthra, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, N Hariharan, senior Advocate, Kamal Nijawan, senior Advocate and other members of the bar were present on the occasion.
Tufail’s mortal remains were lowered into the grave with moist eyes.