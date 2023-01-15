Nothing can justify land loot: Khalid Jehangir reacts to Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Jan 15: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sheikh Khalid Jehangir on Sunday said that nothing could justify the “land loot”.
In a Twitter post, Jehangir said that the government should come clean and take strict action against the encroachers involved in the “great land grab” in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The culture developed by the past regimes to loot and grab whatever comes in their way has to go,” he said.
Jehangir said that the bank officials should be held responsible for granting loans in favour of these “thieves and encroachers.”
Reacting to the tweet of Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone in which he criticised the action of the government for going hard on land grabbers in Jammu and Kashmir, Jehangir said, “Under what law a villager has the right to encroach state land.” He said that except for a handful of people, the land loot was not being justified by anyone.
“Common people know who are the ones who have grabbed the state land and what influence they used,” Jehangir said.
“These encroachers cannot wear Karakul caps after grabbing the state land. The Saeb culture has to go,” he said.