Notice served to DDC Mawer over MCC violation

Kupwara, Apr 19: District Development Council Member Mawer Khurshid Ahmad Dar was Friday served a notice by District Administration Kupwara over alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Additional District Magistrate Kupwara Rouf Ur Rehman while serving the notice to DDC Member Mawer Khurshid Ahmad Dar has asked him to explain the reasons for violation of MCC norms and submit the expenditure incurred on the function within two days.

An official communique in this regard reads, “You are hereby put on notice to respond to the violation of Model Code of Conduct made by you while inaugurating a Public Park at Maratgam Handwara, District Kupwara without proper legal permission from District Election Officer, Kupwara as required under rules”.

“You are as such called on to explain the reasons of violating the MCC norms and submit the expenditure statement incurred on such function within two days positively, failing which the matter shall be forwarded to Chief Electoral Officer, J&K,” reads the notice further.