Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 17: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have booked a notorious drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining necessary sanctions from the authorities in Baramulla.
The notorious drug peddler namely Rafeeq Ahmad Khan @Raja Rafi son of Ghulam Hassan Khan resident of Gubdar Trikanjan Boniyar has been booked under J&K PSA after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority. The booked drug peddler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu.
It is pertinent to mention here that three cases are registered against the said drug peddler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Boniyar and other areas of District Baramulla. Despite his involvement in many FIRs he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.