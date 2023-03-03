Notorious thief booked under PSA in Budgam

A habitual notorious thief namely Imran Hussain Mir son of Manzoor Ahmed Mir resident of Kakarpora Mirgund, Baramulla was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Budgam Police for his unrelenting criminal acts of burglary and theft. Pertinent to mention here that, he was involved in 12 burglary and theft cases registered at Police Station Magam, Police Station Pattan and Police Station Kunzar.

Subsequently, the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities, the booked notorious thief has been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Kupwara.