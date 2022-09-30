Notorious woman land grabber booked under PSA in Budgam

According to police the accused lady also used to attack the owners of said land/property with the help of her associates and used to threaten the masses of her area to face dire consequences if not allowed such illegal activities. The booked lady is the wife of a land broker namely Ghulam Rasool Dar @Las Shikari and both are acting hand in glove in selling the land/property on fake revenue documents and subject has also been found interfering in the matters relating to sale/purchase of land in her vicinity. Her repeated behaviour of indulging in offences and activities had created resentment among the public and turned into law & order situation

Accordingly, the “said shrewd and swindling lady has been detained under PSA after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities for her involvement in 07 cases of cheating already registered against her in district Srinagar & Budgam.”