Now admission to CU, JU colleges through NTA test

Srinagar, Feb 15: The admission to Under Graduate (UG) courses in the constituent colleges of the Cluster University (CU) Srinagar and Jammu besides the Jammu University colleges will be through a written test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from the upcoming academic session.
The NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - 2023 for admission to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities, institutions and autonomous Colleges.
As per the notification issued by NTA, the exam conducting body has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes.
“Computer Based test (CBT) CUET (UG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities across the Country,” the notification reads.
Briefing about the new process of admissions to UG programmes, Principal Amar Singh (AS) College Srinagar (constituent college of Cluster University Srinagar), Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather said the students applying for the admission in the constituent colleges of the CUS will be given to the students on basis of their merit in the CUET conducted by the NTA.
He said the online registration process for the CUET has already started and the students can submit their forms till March 12.
Meanwhile as per the NTA notification, the candidates can edit their application till March 18.
“The exam centres will be notified by April 30 of 2023 followed by the conduct of Common entrance on May 21 by NTA,” he said.
The Principal AS College said the students who have already qualified the class 12th exams and those who are scheduled to appear in their class 12th examination will be eligible to appear in the CUET.
“The government will announce the intake capacity of the students and on the basis of which the students will be enrolled in the colleges on merit basis accordingly,” he said.
The principal said they will organise some sessions to make students aware about the new system of admissions.