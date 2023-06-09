Srinagar Airport launches e-carts for seamless passenger drop-off at entry gate

It read that at the terminal building the passengers may proceed to the check-in counters for check-in process.

“With the introduction of this facility 40% to 50% of passengers will use this service and delays at the Drop Gate will reduce to that extent. This facility can also be used by arriving passengers. The passengers coming to Srinagar can board these e-carts from the arrival exit and ride till the drop date. At drop gate they can board their vehicles and go home.”

As per the statement the facility is being introduced on experimental basis with 4 state of art, environment friendly e-carts.

“If we will receive good response, then we will further increase the number of carts. We invite our passengers to use this facility to maximum extent and make it a grand success,” it added.