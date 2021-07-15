Now, Gulmarg closed for day picnickers on weekends to prevent COVID-19 spread

Srinagar July 15: After Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Sonamarg in Ganderbal, tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district has also been closed by authorities for day picnickers on Saturdays and Sundays to prevent possible COVID-19 resurgence.

An order issued to this effect by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar while invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005, said that only those visitors having advance hotel bookings and those possessing COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative reports not olfer than 48 hours shall be allowed to visit Gulmarg on weekends.

Besides, the enforcement squads already set up, shall impose fine of Rs 1000 on visitors found roaming without masks.