Now lithium reserves of J&K on sale: NC

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said efforts are being made to put the lithium reserves of Jammu on sale after water, coal mining and mineral resources were leased out to non-locals.
According to a press release, Dr Kamal said this while interacting with party leaders and functionaries at party headquarters Nawa e subah, Srinagar. He said, “The integrity and freedom of the country can be sustained only by the supremacy of democracy and the constitution, but unfortunately J&K continues to remain under the grip of bureaucratic Raj. J&K has been left at the mercy of undemocratic system and restoration of democracy seems to be a long haul. Central government does not care about the feelings, sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Expressing concern over the increase in the problems and difficulties of the people, Dr Kamal said that public welfare has long been rescinded from the to-do-list of the government.” Our rulers are only engaged in running paper horses while leaving the people at the mercy of the circumstances. Lopsided and whimsical policies of the administration have swelled the difficulties of our people,”he said.