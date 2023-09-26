Now lithium reserves of J&K on sale: NC

According to a press release, Dr Kamal said this while interacting with party leaders and functionaries at party headquarters Nawa e subah, Srinagar. He said, “The integrity and freedom of the country can be sustained only by the supremacy of democracy and the constitution, but unfortunately J&K continues to remain under the grip of bureaucratic Raj. J&K has been left at the mercy of undemocratic system and restoration of democracy seems to be a long haul. Central government does not care about the feelings, sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”