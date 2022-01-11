Now, SKIMS Medical College Bemina cancels winter vacation of faculty

Srinagar Jan 11: After GMC Srinagar and SKIMS, Soura, authorities at SKIMS Medical College Bemina too have cancelled winter vacation 2022 for faculty in view of COVID surge and threat of new virus variant Omicron.
An order issued to this effect on Tuesday by Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Prof Irfan Robbani asked the faculty members currently on vacation to resume duties on Wednesday January 12.
Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura too cancelled winter vacation 2022 for faculty today in view of COVID surge.
This came a day after GMC Srinagar cancelled winter vacation 2022 of faculty members at the institution and its associated hospitals.
Like the rest of India, J&K is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases even though only a few cases of the new virus variant Omicron have been detected in the UT so far.