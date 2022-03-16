Nowgam gunfight: Kashmir train service suspended

Srinagar, Mar 16: Authorities on Wednesday suspended train services on the 137-kilometre Banihal-Baramulla rail line following a gunfight in Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar in which three militants were killed as per police.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the decision to suspend the train service was taken following a communication to railway authorities by the police.
As per the sources, police said that the gunfight posed the "apprehension of law and order problem" in Nowgam where the Srinagar station of the Banihal-Baramulla rail line is located.
This is for the second time in the last four days train services were affected in the valley due to gunfights.
On March 11 the authorities suspended services from Awantipora in Pulwama district to Anantnag amid the killing of two militants in Naina Batpora, the area in Pulwama district which falls in the vicinity of Parigam, where one of the railway stations in south Kashmir is located.