NRAA CEO visits SKUAST-K

They assessed the field trials of the Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry. The team of SAF headed by Prof G.M Bhat , HoD SAF, appraised the dignitaries about the challenge which they faced while establishing the various agroforestry models at the southern slope which was undulating and degraded. Dr Bhat gave a detailed account of the progress made in these years and talked about the Horti Pastoral and Silvi-medi-pastoral models. Dr Megna, Dr. Tariq, Dr Khursheed and Dr Vaishnu Dutt were in the team of SAF which gave the details of activities being carried in SAF.

Dalwai visited the Lavender Park and Distillation Unit set by the Forest Products & Utilization Division. Dr Amarjeet Singh told the guests about Lavender Park and the different species of aromatic and medicinal plants which are being grown. He said that the farmers are being appraised about the economic value of these medicinal plants and the farmers are now growing these medicinal plants in their own lands and it has increased their turnover. The team was composed of Dr Maqbool, Dr Ashfaq and Dr Peerzada Ishtiaq. Dr Peerzada also presented a book on medicinal plants authored by him to Shri Dalwai.