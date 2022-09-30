NRAA CEO visits SKUAST-K

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, Sep 30: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Rainfed Authority of India (NRAA), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India , Ashok Dalwai, Friday visited the Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K along with Prof. T.H.Masoodi, Registrar, SKUAST-K and Dr Javaid A Mugloo, Head KVK/ETC Pulwama.
They assessed the field trials of the Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry. The team of SAF headed by Prof G.M Bhat , HoD SAF, appraised the dignitaries about the challenge which they faced while establishing the various agroforestry models at the southern slope which was undulating and degraded. Dr Bhat gave a detailed account of the progress made in these years and talked about the Horti Pastoral and Silvi-medi-pastoral models. Dr Megna, Dr. Tariq, Dr Khursheed and Dr Vaishnu Dutt were in the team of SAF which gave the details of activities being carried in SAF.
Dalwai visited the Lavender Park and Distillation Unit set by the Forest Products & Utilization Division. Dr Amarjeet Singh told the guests about Lavender Park and the different species of aromatic and medicinal plants which are being grown. He said that the farmers are being appraised about the economic value of these medicinal plants and the farmers are now growing these medicinal plants in their own lands and it has increased their turnover. The team was composed of Dr Maqbool, Dr Ashfaq and Dr Peerzada Ishtiaq. Dr Peerzada also presented a book on medicinal plants authored by him to Shri Dalwai.
Dr Naseem Geelani, HoD, Social and Basic Sciences & SWO told the dignitaries about the Apiary unit set at Faculty of Forestry and is monitored by Dr Showkat, which is producing quality honey and marketed under FoF banner. He also accompanied dignitaries to the Pine Boys Hostel and told them about the facilities being provided to the students of UG/PG. The hostels are being made on international standards so that we can attract more foreign students, which will boost our education Tourism. He told dignitaries that Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazir A Ganai is putting all efforts in taking the University to its top heights which will meet International Standards.
Prof Parveiz A Khan, HoD , Division of Forest Biology & Tree Improvement accompanied the guests to the Dean's office. He said the present Dean Prof. S.A.Gangoo is trying to make the Faculty one of the Best among all in Teaching, Research & Extension. He said that Prof TH Masoodi, who was Dean and is now Registrar has contributed a lot by way of infrastructure and other facilities and is still giving his best for the welfare of the Faculty.