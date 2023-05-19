NTA reschedules CUET (UG)-2023 for J&K students

Srinagar, May 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG-2023 for the students of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a notification issued by senior director Exams in NTA, Dr Sadhna Parshar, the NTA has decided to cancel the CUET (UG) — 2023 examination scheduled for May 21 to 25 of 2023 in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
"Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir," the notification reads.
The NTA has decided that the CUET (UG) — 2023 will now be conducted from May 26 of 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
As per the official figures, a total of 87309 candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
"This is a phenomenal increase in the number of registered candidates as per the last year," the notification reads.
The NTA has advised the JK students to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.