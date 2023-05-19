NTA reschedules CUET (UG)-2023 for J&K students

The NTA has decided that the CUET (UG) — 2023 will now be conducted from May 26 of 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per the official figures, a total of 87309 candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is a phenomenal increase in the number of registered candidates as per the last year," the notification reads.

The NTA has advised the JK students to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.