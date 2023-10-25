Nukkad Natak held at Ghanta Ghar

Srinagar, Oct 25: As part of the week-long celebrations to mark the UT Foundation Day on October 31, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organized a Nukkad Natak and Ladishah (traditional storytelling) at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk today.
The theme of the Nukkad Natak was "Badalta Khilta Jammu Kashmir" (Changing and Blooming Jammu Kashmir). The performance highlighted the various developmental initiatives taken by the government in Jammu and Kashmir since the reorganisation of J&K as a UT, especially the record-making digitization of government services.
Artists from the Shahkaar Cultural Society and Tulkul Arts Collective performed at the event. The highlight of the evening was the Ladishah performance by Rayees Wathori.