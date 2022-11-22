Number of local terrorists down to double digits, foreigners lesser: Dilbag Singh

“Anti-militancy operations are going on and very soon remaining terrorists will be eliminated as well.”

He said that at one point of time, north Kashmir was badly affected by the militancy and at present “this place is almost peaceful and there is less influence of terrorism now.”

He said hybrid terrorists have been a challenge as the handlers across the border had been luring the young boys, giving them weapons and targets. “We have largely succeeded in facing this challenge and this year so far, over 100 modules of Hybrid terrorists were busted across J&K,” the DGP said.