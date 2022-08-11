NYK Anantnag organises Har Ghar Tiranga rallies across different blocks

Anantnag: Nehru Yuva Kendra Anantnag Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India organized Tiranga Rallies in different blocks across the district as part of HarGharTiranga Campaign.
The National Youth Volunteers (NYV) as well as the members of youth clubs motivated hundreds of households to hoist the tri-color on their rooftops under the aegis of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.
In all blocks, NYVs organized HarGharTiranga rallies. The rallies witnessed mass participation of school children and Youth Club Members.
The flags were distributed among the rural households in many remote areas to promote the campaign on a mission mode.