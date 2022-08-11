NYK Anantnag organises Har Ghar Tiranga rallies across different blocks

Anantnag: Nehru Yuva Kendra Anantnag Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India organized Tiranga Rallies in different blocks across the district as part of HarGharTiranga Campaign.

The National Youth Volunteers (NYV) as well as the members of youth clubs motivated hundreds of households to hoist the tri-color on their rooftops under the aegis of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.