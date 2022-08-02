Oath administered to members of Consumer Commission Budgam

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza administered the oath of office and secrecy to Noor ul Amin Bhat and Rukhsana Farooq the newly appointed members of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Budgam.
After administering the oath, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza assured the members that sufficient office space shall be provided to them to make the Commission functional in the building already identified by the Asstt. Director FCS&CA after its renovation as matter stands already taken up with the R&B authorities of Budgam to prepare DPR.
Both members conveyed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner and also to the Assistant Director FCS&CA Budgam for their support and efforts for identifying the space and building for allotment to the DCDRC, Budgam.