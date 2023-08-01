Oath ceremony of elected members of Traders Federation Baramulla held

Baramulla, Aug 1: An oath ceremony of newly elected traders federation Baramulla president and General secretary was held at Dak Bunglow Baramulla on Tuesday.
The deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar was the chief guest and Senior Superintendent of police Baramulla, Amod Nagpuri besides principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi and several other dignitaries graced the occasion.
On this occasion, the newly elected president, Engineer Tariq Ahmad Mughloo and General Secretary, Farooq Ahmad Kanroo assured the traders of Baramulla that they will stand shoulder to shoulder with the business community of Baramulla town.
The president, Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, who has been elected straight third time said that the newly elected body will not hesitate to knock on the doors of the power corridors for the genuine issues of the traders of Baramulla town.
He said the role of the traders federation is not confined to issues of the business community only but has to play an important role for the development of the town.
“For the development and betterment of Baramulla town, we will highlight issues and will try to grab the attention of the administration so that the town does not lack behind in development and prosperity,” said Tariq Ahmad Mughloo.
He said Baramulla town is a historic town and has produced some of the top politicians who had made their mark in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. “However, the Baramulla town has not so far received its due share of development. We as traders body along with the common people will strive for the restoration of the pristine glory of this historic town,” he said.
While thanking the deputy commissioner Baramulla and SSP Baramulla for their relentless efforts to ensure that Baramulla district saw a change on ground, he said the efforts of these two officials had raised hope among the people of the town that Baramulla civil administration and police will ensure that people don’t face any hardzship in terms of basic amenities and on account of drug menace.