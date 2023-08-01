Oath ceremony of elected members of Traders Federation Baramulla held

The president, Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, who has been elected straight third time said that the newly elected body will not hesitate to knock on the doors of the power corridors for the genuine issues of the traders of Baramulla town.

He said the role of the traders federation is not confined to issues of the business community only but has to play an important role for the development of the town.

“For the development and betterment of Baramulla town, we will highlight issues and will try to grab the attention of the administration so that the town does not lack behind in development and prosperity,” said Tariq Ahmad Mughloo.