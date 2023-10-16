Obesity awareness programme  held at GMC Srinagar

According to a press release, it was inaugurated by Prof Tanvir Masood Bhat, Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar, in presence of a gathering consisting of heads of departments of various departments, delegates, faculty and students.

Prof Dr Abdul Rashid Ganai gave an overview of the programme which was followed by an interactive session with the operated patients of Bariatric Surgery. This was the first time that patients were given the opportunity to express their journey before and after undergoing bariatric surgery. All the patients and attendants were happy with the weight loss and other positive parameters they had achieved after surgery. Dr Abdul Hameed Samoon summarized the success of bariatric surgery in GMC Srinagar. Dr Mir Shahanawaz engaged the audience with his presentation from an Endocrinologist perspective regarding diet and medication used to treat obesity.