Off-duty CRPF man shot dead in south Kashmir's Shopian

Mukhtar had returned home on leave recently as per an official. The killing comes on the heels of killings of two Sarpanchs in Srinagar and Kulgam.
The encounter broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation. [File] Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Mar 12: Militants on Saturday evening shot dead an off-duty CRPF man in the Check Chotipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the trooper identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Doie son of Mohammad Jamal Din Doie sustained critical gunshot injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

However, doctors at the hospital declared the trooper brought dead on arrival.

Mukhtar had returned home on leave recently as per an official. The killing comes on the heels of killings of two Sarpanchs in Srinagar and Kulgam.

