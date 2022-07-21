Officer assumes charge of ACR Ganderbal
Ganderbal: Mehrajdin Shah on Thursday assumed the charge of Assistant commissioner Revenue (ACR) Ganderbal who was congratulated by other officers for his new assignment.
Soon after assuming the charge, Mehrajdin Shah took a round of various sections of his office and interacted with the staff.
He urged the employees to work with full dedication and commitment for delivering the services to the general public visiting their offices.
Earlier outgoing ACR, Baseer Ahmad was accorded warm send off during a function here.
Pertinently, Mehrajdin Shah, who is a JKAS officer of 2008 batch has previously served as BDO Srinagar, SDM Kangan, Deputy Director Rural Sanitation Kashmir and ACD Kupwara.
He was also awarded in 2018 for best electoral practices as ERO Kangan.