Officers asked to launch awareness drives on women’s rights in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, has asked officers to launch awareness drives on women’s rights in Baramulla.
The DC issued these directions while extending appreciation to the One-Stop Centre (OSC) and District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Baramulla for achieving marvelous progress by resolving around 90 percent of cases through counseling and legal advice.
Dr Sehrish extended appreciation to both Centers during her visit to Khawaja Bagh Baramulla where she took its inspection and held a comprehensive interaction with the staff.
During her visit, the DC said that One-Stop Centre provides confidential counseling to women facing domestic violence and Baramulla has recorded 232 registered cases thereby making 90% of cases resolved through counseling, free legal aid, and free medical assistance.
Terming District Hub for Women Empowerment Baramulla a protection home, the DC said that the center was launched to address cases of domestic violence and other family disputes. She further said that the initiative aims to prevent conflicts within families and curb violence against women.
Further, the DC said that district administration is committed to empowering the women with skills so that they become self-reliant in their social lives.
Moreover, the DC exhorted the officers to launch massive awareness drives across the district so that the women can understand their rights. She said that the need of the hour is to conduct more such programmes at the Higher Secondary level so that the students are able to make better career choices at the initial stage of their lives. Later, the DC also held an interaction with the staff and got an appraisal of their issues.
The DC assured that the District Administration is committed to resolving all the issues raised by the staff of both centers to improve the welfare of the women of Baramulla.