Officers asked to launch awareness drives on women’s rights in Baramulla

The DC issued these directions while extending appreciation to the One-Stop Centre (OSC) and District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Baramulla for achieving marvelous progress by resolving around 90 percent of cases through counseling and legal advice.

Dr Sehrish extended appreciation to both Centers during her visit to Khawaja Bagh Baramulla where she took its inspection and held a comprehensive interaction with the staff.