Officers receive training on better policing at S K Police Academy

As many as 18 Police officers from across UT J&K participated in the training programme. A valediction function was organised in the Academy, where among participants of the course, senior police officers of the Academy were present. In his valedictory address Mohan Lal, SSP, Deputy Director (Trainings), reiterated that management of operations is crucial for organisational success.

“It involves designing, planning, directing, and controlling all the processes in an efficient way. The course was designed to understand the broad concept of tactical operations vis-a-vis emotional intelligence, monitoring, supervising operations in rural and urban areas, intelligence gathering, digital forensics, map reading, GPS system etc. “