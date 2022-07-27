Official clarification issued over misreported cloudburst at Amarnath cave

Srinagar, July 27: Minutes after reporting of occurrence of a cloudburst near Amarnath cave, a top official communicating it has tendered an unconditional apology saying no such incident has taken place today.

“Actually we were misled by some unscrupulous person, who sent us an old video seemingly of a cloudburst at Holy cave”, the official said adding “We took it real and as such reported.” “Soon after the news was made public by media houses, we came to know that the incident was from some other day”, he said. “Apologies for any inconvenience caused to anyone”, the official said. Meanwhile, a DDMA official has also confirmed that ‘no cloudburst has occurred near Holy Cave’. (GNS)