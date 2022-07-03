Officials to ensure fruit growers, dealers transporting perishable goods do not face any inconvenience on national highway: LG

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the visit, the Lt Governor said the administration is ensuring that the movement of perishable items does not face any hurdle and trucks are allowed during the notified time.

Officials to ensure fruit growers, farmers and dealers transporting perishable items like fruits & vegetables do not face inconvenience on the national highway. It is top priority of the administration to streamline the traffic for both Yatris and traders of fruits & vegetables, Lt Governor said.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place for the convenience of the yatris.

“I truly appreciate and admire the contribution of the people of Jammu Kashmir to make this Holy Yatra successful, '' said the Lt Governor.

The selfless service of civil society, volunteers and locals have made a huge difference in our effort to provide best possible facilities to the pilgrims, the Lt Governor added.

. There is also perfect coordination among security forces. The number of pilgrims, who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva, has already crossed 50,000, the Lt Governor said.