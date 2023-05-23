Old-age homes to be established in every district

Srinagar, May 23: Aimed at improving the welfare of senior citizens, the Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is going to establish old-age and day-care homes in every district of Kashmir.
The main aim of this initiative is to improve the quality of life for elderly individuals who have either been abandoned or lack proper care and support.
Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department, Mohammad Ashraf Akhoon told Greater Kashmir that the department is in process to establish senior citizen homes in every district of the valley.
He said that currently, there are four to five elderly citizens registered in old age homes in some districts.
He said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has set a standard capacity of 50 senior citizens for each old age home.
"Each old age home will have a capacity of 50 individuals. However, some small citizen homes can accommodate 25 persons. We are accepting registrations from both males and females," Akhoon said.
Besides these, Social Welfare Department is in the process of establishing two additional old age homes in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts
"Our department has fully funded these two old age homes. 90 percent of the construction is complete in Anantnag district. These two old age homes are coming up soon," Akhoon said.
He said that four-day care homes were established in 2019 by the Social Welfare Department in collaboration with district administration.
The day care homes provide an opportunity for senior citizens to socialize, engage in hobbies, and access various resources.
"There are four-day care homes. Two in Srinagar district, one in Chanapora and another in Eidgah, and the other two are in Bandipora and Kupwara districts. Chanapora day care home is not functional currently after covid-19,” he said.
As per Akhoon, at least 200 elderly individuals have already registered at this day care home.
“There was a good response for day care homes. They used to come and spend some time. With the inclusion of geriatric care services, the facilities cater to the unique needs of elderly individuals, ensuring their well-being and comfort during their time spent at the centers,” he said.