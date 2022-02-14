Old Gagribal residents demand safety measures for HT wires

“In the past our costly electronic gadgets were damaged due to short-circuits in the HT wires. The HT wires pass close to some braches of trees from nearby forests. We have been appealing to the PDD authorities to conduct safety audit of the HT wires but to no avail,” they said.

“To prevent any mishap, the PDD authorities can at least install safety plastic nets beneath the HT wires to prevent any mishap. Besides the trees branches which pass near the HT wires can be cut to prevent any mishap. We make a fervent appeal LG’s Grievance Cell and Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter,” they said.